Meendum Manjappai campaign inaugurated in Hogenakkal

DHARMAPURI

01 January 2022 23:57 IST

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inaugurated the Meendum Manjappai campaign at Hogenakkal here on Saturday.

She said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had allocated ₹10 crore for tourism development in Hogenakkal.

To take the mission forward, there was a need to make Hogenakkal sustainable by making it free of plastics. Strengthening tourism ought not damage the ecology of Hogenakkal and the way forward was to move to sustainable practices. According to the Collector, the traditional cloth bag had a connect with the lifestyle in the past until the plastic covers took over.

Calling for shunning of plastics altogether, the Collector called for an aggressive push to using cloth bags.

Use of plastic choked waterways and polluted the environment, refusing to degrade for centuries. This in turn impacted the other species that shared the ecosystem, she added.