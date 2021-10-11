Medical waste found dumped in vacant land at Chettipalayam

Officials approach biomedical waste treatment facility to process the waste

Two truckloads of medical waste was found dumped in a vacant land at Chettipalayam near Coimbatore on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and the Revenue Department are trying to find out the persons who were involved in the dumping, after photos and videos of the medical waste circulated on social media.

Sources from Chettipalayam said the medical waste was found in the vacant land located around 100 metres off Chettipalayam – Palladam Road. Youngsters in the locality who went to play cricket were surprised to see syringes and drug vials discarded in the open. They took photos and videos of the waste and shared them with journalists and authorities.

A senior official from the Revenue Department said the matter was conveyed to the TNPCB. However, a TNPCB official who is in-charge of the area claimed ignorance of the incident. The official said that the Board would check. The Chettipalayam police said they did not get any complaint to register a case and investigate the dumping.

Meanwhile, the Chettipalayam panchayat has contacted Tekno Therm Industries, a common biomedical waste treatment facility in Coimbatore, to process the medical waste.

S. Sudhakar, one of the partners of Tekno Therm Industries, said that an official from Chettipalayam panchayat had contacted the firm. We have asked the panchayat to handover the waste to us. We will send the waste to hazardous facility for end disposal, for which the local body has to pay the charges,” he said.