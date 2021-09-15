Medical waste dumped near Puttu Vikki bridge

Coimbatore

15 September 2021 00:13 IST

Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Tuesday has ordered an inquiry into the alleged dumping of medical waste near Puttu Vikki bridge in Coimbatore Corporation limits.

According to TNPCB sources, residents found the a pile of waste comprising used syringes, vials and medicine bottles dumped on the side of the road on Tuesday morning and reported it to Corporation and TNPCB. Images and videos of the alleged medical waste were circulated on social media platforms.

However, when officials from TNPCB – Coimbatore South visited the spot in the afternoon, the medical waste had already been removed, the sources said. Dumping medical waste in an open space instead of handing it over to a bio-medical facility for processing is illegal and further inquiries to ascertain who dumped the waste are on, according to the sources.

R. Manikandan of NGO Kovai Kulangal Padhukaapu Amaippu alleged that such isolated incidents have been occurring near water bodies in Coimbatore and demanded strict action against those who dump medical waste in open spaces.