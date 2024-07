Two medical teams from the Health Department in the Nilgiris have been dispatched to Wayanad in Kerala to assist in rescue efforts following massive landslips in the region.

In a press release, the Nilgiris district administration stated that apart from the medical teams, rescue teams comprising Fire and Rescue Services personnel, Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force personnel, headed by a police inspector and doctors are being sent to Kerala to assist in relief operations.

