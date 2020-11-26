CoimbatoreSalem 26 November 2020 22:12 IST
Medical teams dispatched to cyclone-affected districts
Seven medical teams were sent from Salem to three cyclone-affected districts on Thursday to provide necessary assistance in those districts.
According to health department officials, seven five-member medical teams were sent to Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakuruchi.
R. Selvakumar, Deputy Director of Health Services, said, “40 teams have been formed here to provide necessary assistance to cyclone-hit districts. 20 of them are medical teams including doctors and 20 teams have been formed to check water contamination, water chlorination and for disease containment measures.”
