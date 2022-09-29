Medical superintendent of Pollachi GH placed under suspension

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 29, 2022 20:46 IST

The Health Department on Thursday placed the medical superintendent of the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, under suspension for alleged dereliction of duty.

Medical superintendent K. Kalaiselvi faced the disciplinary action after she was not present at the hospital on Wednesday morning when victims of a major road traffic accident were admitted to the hospital.

Two persons were killed while 34 suffered injuries after a private bus collided with a mini-truck at Ayyampalayam near Pollachi on Wednesday morning. The injured and the deceased were first taken to the GH. Dr. Kalaiselvi was not present at the hospital and also did not take leadership in coordinating treatment, said a senior official from the Revenue Department.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran recommended the suspension of Dr. Kalaiselvi based on which the Director of Medical Education issued an order to the effect. Sources said the medical superintendent had been on prolonged leave though medical reasons were often sighted as reason.

