Medical students demand fee reduction

Stating that two years after the IRT Perundurai Medical College and Hospital was converted as Government Erode Medical College and Hospital the State government is yet to reduce the tuition fee, students staged a demonstration in front of the college demanding fixing of fees on a par with the other government medical colleges.
Students, numbering over 150, said that a government order was passed in 2019 converting the college as a government college.
However, students continue to pay ₹3.85 lakh as annual fee instead of ₹13,160 as paid by students in other government medical colleges. They said that last month they had staged a sit-in protest inside the college campus demanding reduction in the fees.
However, despite many representations, fees were yet to be reduced and they were forced to borrow money for paying the fees. They said that apart from the college fee, they have to spend on hostel fees and other heads, which is over ₹3 lakh a year.
Students raised slogans demanding reduction in fees and wanted their genuine demand to be met immediately. After an hour, students went to the college.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath