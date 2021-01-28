Medical students demand fee reduction

Stating that two years after the IRT Perundurai Medical College and Hospital was converted as Government Erode Medical College and Hospital the State government is yet to reduce the tuition fee, students staged a demonstration in front of the college demanding fixing of fees on a par with the other government medical colleges.

Students, numbering over 150, said that a government order was passed in 2019 converting the college as a government college.

However, students continue to pay ₹3.85 lakh as annual fee instead of ₹13,160 as paid by students in other government medical colleges. They said that last month they had staged a sit-in protest inside the college campus demanding reduction in the fees.

However, despite many representations, fees were yet to be reduced and they were forced to borrow money for paying the fees. They said that apart from the college fee, they have to spend on hostel fees and other heads, which is over ₹3 lakh a year.

Students raised slogans demanding reduction in fees and wanted their genuine demand to be met immediately. After an hour, students went to the college.