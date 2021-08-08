Medical students come up with awareness videos on COVID-19

‘Aim is to educate the public on the need to continue safety practices’

Medical students of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) have come up with two awareness videos on the need to follow safety practices to arrest a third wave of COVID-19.

House surgeons, who are doing Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship, and undergraduate medical students brought out the awareness videos as part of the information, education and communication activities of the Department of Community Medicine.

“The main aim of the videos is to educate the public on the need to continue safety practices to save the country from getting into a third wave of the pandemic,” said CMCH Dean A. Nirmala.

The videos reinforce safety practices such as wearing of mask, hand washing, physical distancing and getting vaccinated against COVID-19. They also warn that sharing of fake information and rumours on COVID-19 on social media will hamper efforts to contain the disease spread.

“The students made the videos in two days with available facilities. The videos have been shared on social media for the reach of the public,” said P. Kalidas, head of the Department of Community Medicine.

While house surgeons shot their video on the medical college campus, a group of second year medical students shot video clips from their houses which were edited and compiled together. “After cases declined, people have a tendency not to follow safety practices. But it is a crucial time to follow all the safety practices as they can stop a third wave of the disease,” said K. Gayatri Sri, a house surgeon.