Medical student found dead at hostel room in Coimbatore

A final year student of a private medical college in Coimbatore district was found dead at the hostel room on Thursday.

The police have identified the deceased as Naveenkumar (22), a native of Tiruvannamalai.

According to the police, the student came to the college hostel five days ago to prepare for an examination to clear an arrear.

His left hand was fractured in an accident a few days ago, the police said.

The police, quoting information shared from the the hostel administration, said that student’s mother had visited him on Thursday morning.

The mother, who left the hostel in the afternoon, tried to reach her son over phone in the evening.

According to the police, as there was no response from her son, the woman contacted the hostel warden, who inspected the hostel room.

The warden found the student dead and informed the Chettipalayam police.

The body was sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem after the inquest.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)