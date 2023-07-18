Medical student dies, parents stage protest in Salem

July 18, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Salem

The parents of a 22-year-old medical student, who allegedly died by suicide, staged a protest in Salem on Tuesday.

The police said that K. Bharath, a resident of Ammapet, was pursing BDS at a private college in the district. On June 21, he tried to end his life and was admitted to a private hospital. He died while under treatment on Monday. The body was sent to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem.

On Tuesday, the youth’s parents and relatives refused to accept the body. They sought action against the college principal and faculty for suspending Bharath following a clash between two groups during a cricket match. The police pacified the protesters and they received the body. The Kondalampatti police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

