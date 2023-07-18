ADVERTISEMENT

Medical student dies, parents stage protest in Salem

July 18, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The parents of a 22-year-old medical student, who allegedly died by suicide, staged a protest in Salem on Tuesday.

The police said that K. Bharath, a resident of Ammapet, was pursing BDS at a private college in the district. On June 21, he tried to end his life and was admitted to a private hospital. He died while under treatment on Monday. The body was sent to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem.

On Tuesday, the youth’s parents and relatives refused to accept the body. They sought action against the college principal and faculty for suspending Bharath following a clash between two groups during a cricket match. The police pacified the protesters and they received the body. The Kondalampatti police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US