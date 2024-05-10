ADVERTISEMENT

Medical student dies in accident in Salem

Published - May 10, 2024 06:33 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old final-year medical student died in a car accident on Thursday. S. Keerthikumar of TB Road in Sankagiri was a final-year medical student at Coimbatore ESI Medical College. On Thursday, he went to a hotel on the Salem-Sankagiri National Highway in a car. While he reached near the hotel, the car’s front tyre burst. He lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside. In the accident, he sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The Sankagiri police sent the body to Sankagiri Government Hospital for post-mortem.

CONNECT WITH US