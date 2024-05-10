Medical student dies in accident in Salem

A 23-year-old final-year medical student died in a car accident on Thursday. S. Keerthikumar of TB Road in Sankagiri was a final-year medical student at Coimbatore ESI Medical College. On Thursday, he went to a hotel on the Salem-Sankagiri National Highway in a car. While he reached near the hotel, the car’s front tyre burst. He lost control of the vehicle and it collided with a truck that was parked on the roadside. In the accident, he sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. The Sankagiri police sent the body to Sankagiri Government Hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.