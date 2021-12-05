Coimbatore

Medical student attempts to end life

A second year MBBS student at the Dharmapuri Medical College attempted to end his life allegedly due to ragging. He is undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital.

V. Saravanan from Namakkal was allegedly forced by four senior students to get liquor and cigarettes recently. A similar incident occurred on Saturday. Saravanan’s father Venkatachalam said the seniors also attacked his son. They did not lodge a police complaint about the first incident after the college authorities pacified them.

Dean K. Amudhavalli said the seniors were suspended after the first incident. Further action would be taken based on inquiry.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.


