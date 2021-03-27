Medical shop sealed in Erode

A medical shop in Anthiyur that was found selling contraceptives without prescription was sealed by officials here on Friday.

Based on complaints, a team led by P. Nandakumar, Drugs Inspector, Tamil Nadu Drugs Control Department, Gobichettipalayam Region, inspected the medical shop at Moolakadai on Bargur Main Road. The shop was found selling medicines without prescriptions and bills, in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and Drugs and Cosmetics Rules 1945. The issue was taken up with District Collector C. Kathiravan, who ordered the closure of the shop. Based on the recommendations of S. Gurubharathi, Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Coimbatore Zone, the shop was sealed on Thursday for 10 days.