Medical representatives oppose nod to pharma companies for price hike

April 10, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Medical and Sales representatives Association staging a demonstration in Dharmapuri on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Medical and Sales Representatives Association jointly with the CITU staged a demonstration slamming the government’s assent to pharmaceutical companies to hike price of medicines with the start of the new fiscal.

According to the protesters, the government has allowed pharma companies to hike upto 12.12 % of price of medicines. This move would only aggravate the hardships faced by the public. The Association demanded revocation of the order.

The protesters demanded an exemption from GST for all medicines, ban on online sale of medicines, strengthening regulation on quality of medicine and regulate the pricing of medicines in proportion to the cost of production and not for profiteering. The protesters demanded a relook at the price policy of the government vis-à-vis pharma companies.

The protesters also demanded a minimum pay of ₹26,000 for medical representatives, along with welfare benefits including PF, ESI and bonus.

