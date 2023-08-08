HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Medical repository on women’s health released in Erode

August 08, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
J. S. Bhuvaneswaran, Director, PSG Hospitals, Coimbatore, releasing the book ‘Magalir Nalam’, and G. S. Shanthi, Former Director of Geriatrics, National Centre for Ageing, receiving it in Erode.

J. S. Bhuvaneswaran, Director, PSG Hospitals, Coimbatore, releasing the book ‘Magalir Nalam’, and G. S. Shanthi, Former Director of Geriatrics, National Centre for Ageing, receiving it in Erode. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A medical repository on women’s health titled “Magalir Nalam” was released in Erode recently. At a function organised by Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation, J.S. Bhuvaneswaran, Director of PSG Hospitals, Coimbatore, released the first copy that was received by G.S. Shanthi, Former Director of Geriatrics, National Centre for Ageing, Santhi Duraisamy, Director, Sakthi Masala Private Limited, and V.S. Natarajan, founder and chairman of the foundation. Mr. Bhuvaneswaran appreciated the services rendered by the foundation to the elderly community. Mr. Natarajan in his acceptance speech said that the book carried articles on health issues faced by women over 40 years of age and ways to prevent them, he added. The foundation’s ‘Geriatric Seva Rathna Award’ was conferred on Dr. Shanthi for rendering exemplary services to the elderly community at the national level. A short film on ‘A Movement to Eradicate Elder Abuse’ was released on the occasion. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.