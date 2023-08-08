Medical repository on women’s health released in Erode

August 08, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - ERODE

A medical repository on women’s health titled “Magalir Nalam” was released in Erode recently. At a function organised by Dr. V.S. Natarajan Geriatric Foundation, J.S. Bhuvaneswaran, Director of PSG Hospitals, Coimbatore, released the first copy that was received by G.S. Shanthi, Former Director of Geriatrics, National Centre for Ageing, Santhi Duraisamy, Director, Sakthi Masala Private Limited, and V.S. Natarajan, founder and chairman of the foundation. Mr. Bhuvaneswaran appreciated the services rendered by the foundation to the elderly community. Mr. Natarajan in his acceptance speech said that the book carried articles on health issues faced by women over 40 years of age and ways to prevent them, he added. The foundation’s ‘Geriatric Seva Rathna Award’ was conferred on Dr. Shanthi for rendering exemplary services to the elderly community at the national level. A short film on ‘A Movement to Eradicate Elder Abuse’ was released on the occasion.