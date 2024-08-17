Medical professionals in Krishnagiri hold protest condemning Kolkata murder

Medicos and medical students of St. Peter’s Medical College, Hospital and Research Institute staged a protest against the brutal rape and the murder of a medical intern in Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College hospital.

The protests demanding protection for medical professionals here at the St. Peter’s Medical College hospital witnessed the participation of over 650 people including 70 doctors, 300 MBBS students and 280 medical staff, nursing staff and other supportive staff members.

According to the hospital administration, all outpatient services were suspended for the day as a mark of solidarity with only emergency care and inpatient services remaining operational. “We stand united in our demand for a safer working environment for all healthcare professionals,” a hospital statement said. Krishnagiri government medical college headquarters hospital students also staged a protest here alongside the Indian Medical Association staff here.