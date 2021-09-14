Medical oxygen capacities being increased in taluk hospitals

The medical oxygen plant at Edappadi government hospital was set up under the CSR funds.

SALEM

14 September 2021 23:23 IST

Works at Attur, Mettur and Edappadi to be completed in a week

The Health Department as a precautionary measure has initiated measures to increase medical oxygen capacities at taluk government hospitals here.

Third wave

Three taluk government hospitals at Attur, Mettur and Edappadi are being provided with additional medical oxygen generation and storage facilities to meet oxygen needs in the event of a third wave in the district, according to health officials.

The Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital was the tertiary care centre for COVID-19 treatment in the district and patients who required continuous supply of medical oxygen were being referred to the Hospital as taluk hospitals were offering oxygen support primarily from cylinders, officials said.

The Hospital was provided with two medical oxygen generator plants under the PM-Cares Fund. As part of improving facilities at other hospitals, a medical oxygen generator plant that could generate 500 litres per minute was being installed at Attur government hospital under PM-Cares fund, said K. Nedumaran, Joint Director of Health Services.

A modular oxygen generator had been set up at Edappadi government hospital with CSR funds and a 3,000-litre medical oxygen plant would be installed at Mettur government hospital under the State government’s scheme, he added.

Mr. Nedumaran said while the facility at Edappadi could support up to 102 beds, Attur plant could support up to 300 beds. The works would be completed within a week, he added.