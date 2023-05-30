ADVERTISEMENT

Medical insurance company told to pay ₹2.5 lakh compensation to customer in Namakkal

May 30, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari

The Namakkal District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) ordered a private insurance company to pay a compensation of ₹2.5 lakh to a customer on Tuesday.

S. Venu Aravind (33), a resident of Velur Road near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district, sustained injuries on his right shoulder while swimming in a farm well in April 2018. For this, he underwent a surgery at a private hospital in Coimbatore. As he had medical insurance, he approached the insurance company. As the company refused his claims, he filed a case in the Namakkal DCDRC in 2019.

Inquiring into the case, the DCDRC stated on Tuesday that medical insurance companies should not refuse to provide medical expense amount according to law. Commission president V. Ramaraj said that in the policy provided by the insurance company, it said it would cover the expense of the surgery for torn muscle. But while the customer approached the company, it denied paying the expenses. “The policyholder pays for the policy in the hope that the insurance company will cover the medical expenses during a medical emergency. So the insurance company should pay ₹1.50 lakh as medical expenses, which should be paid with 9% interest calculated from March 2019, and ₹1 lakh for defects in service.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US