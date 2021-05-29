Medical equipment donated to Salem GH

Members of Nesakarangal donated medical equipment worth ₹3 lakh to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here recently.

S.Chelladurai, president of Nesakarangal home here, handed over the equipment including stretchers and wheelchairs to P.V.Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital.

In Erode, members of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) donated 320 fans and 150 tube lights, all worth ₹ 5 lakh, to the Erode Medical College Hospital (GEMCH) at Perundurai here.

Members, Prakash Jain, Lalit Jain, Gotam Bothra and Alok Jain, handed over the fans and tube lights to S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Rural Development, recently.

Currently, only COVID-19 patients were treated at the hospital that had 850-beds with oxygen support. Since air conditioners could not be used in the wards, fans would help the patients, said the members.