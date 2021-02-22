Medical college students withdraw strike as govt. reduces fees

Students of the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai here withdrew their indefinite strike after a government order to reduce the fee structure was issued on Saturday.
The erstwhile IRT Perundurai Medical College and Hospital was run by the Institute of Road Transport and was in 2019 handed over to the Health and Family Welfare Department. However, the students continued to pay the earlier fee of ₹ 3.85 lakh a year and had been demanding reduction in fees as prevalent in other government medical colleges in the State. They boycotted the classes and were on indefinite strike for 16 days.
A team of students on February 8 met Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and put forth their demand who assured them that a government order would be issued. The student’s team waited in Chennai until the order was issued and finally it became a reality on Saturday. The government order said that fees for the School of Nursing attached to the college would also be reduced and MBBS students need to pay ₹ 13,160 a year. The students announced withdrawal of their strike and said they would attend classes from Monday.
