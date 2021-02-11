Medical college students continue protest in Erode

Erode

11 February 2021

Urging the State government to reduce fee on a par with other government medical colleges in the State, students of the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai here boycotted classes and continued their protest for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday.

The IRT Perundurai Medical College and Hospital, which was earlier run by the Institute of Road Transport, was converted into government college in 2019 and brought under the Health and Family Welfare Department. However, even two years after the conversion, the college was still collecting the earlier fee of ₹ 3.85 lakh, instead of the ₹ 13,160 collected in government medical colleges.

On February 8, students’ representatives met Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan and demanded reduction of fees. He had reportedly assured them that a Government Order would be issued within a week. But the students have decided to continue the protest until their demands were met.

