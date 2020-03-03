Medical college hospital to cost nearly ₹ 337 cr.

Tiruppur

03 March 2020 00:24 IST

Tiruppur Medical College Hospital will be constructed at ₹ 336.96 crore, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan here on Monday.

He was inspecting the construction works on the Tiruppur Government Hospital premises ahead of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s visit to lay the foundation stone on March 14. The 32,066-sq.ft. new hospital building will be constructed at nearly ₹ 126 crore, the 32055.39-sq.ft. medical college building at nearly ₹ 107 crore and the residential quarters to cost nearly ₹ 104 crore, a release said. Other facilities to be made available include gymnasium, auditorium, waste water treatment plant and elevators.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Tiruppur GH Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Badri Narayanan, MLAs and other officials were present.

Advertising

Advertising