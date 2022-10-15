Medical college hospital block in Krishnagiri inaugurated

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian handing over out-patient card to a senior citizen during the inauguration of the medical college hospital building in Krishnagiri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital block came into operation on Saturday with Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma.Subramanian inaugurating it at Bolupalli in Krishnagiri.

The hospital block is a 700-bedded facility constructed at a cost of ₹126.21 crore a few months after the first batch of medical college students commenced their course this academic year.

The Medical College and Hospital is among the 11 colleges sanctioned for the State at a cost of ₹356.09 crore. This included the college constructed at a cost of ₹119.38 crore, and hostel and residential buildings at a cost of ₹110.49 core.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subramanian said Tamil Nadu is the only State with all 36 districts having a government medical college hospital each along with a private medical colleges. The State has 70 medical colleges and the government has written to the Union government to sanction a medical college each for six of the newly-formed districts.

The number of people visiting government medical college hospital has doubled with over 1,800 out-patients per day and the medical infrastructure upgradation has paved the way for this, according to the minister.

The Bolupalli Medical College has been sanctioned an additional of 20 acres of forest land for expansion to include more blocks.

Earlier, A. Chellakumar, MP, cited instances of patients’ insurance cards, issued under the Union and the State governments being rejected by hospitals in Bengaluru. He sought the intervention of the Health Minister.

Responding to Dr. Chellakumar, the Minister said the infrastructure in Krishnagiri was being upgraded such that there would be no necessity to move to a hospital in Bengaluru. He also pointed out to the reciprocal obligation that would bring upon the State government that would have to extend the same insurance facility for those from the neighbouring States, which would not be possible.

The location of the medical college hospital with its six floors and specialised trauma care was a significant tertiary medical infrastructure that the district lacked during COVID-19, said Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy. “The tertiary care was critical given that the Krishnagiri national highway had the highest incidence of accidents in the country,” according to the Collector. The medical college hospital will help prevent loss of lives, he said.