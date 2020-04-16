Coimbatore

Medical check up conducted for migrant workers

Migrant labourers being examined at Periyar Ngar near Puliyakulam in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The Coimbatore City Police on Thursday conducted medical check up for migrant workers who got stranded here following the lockdown.

Ramanathapuram station inspector (law and order) S. Murugesan said that 212 migrant labourers were screened at the Corporation Primary School at Puliyakulam.

Mr. Murugesan said the medical check up was conducted with the help of the Health Department.Health workers screened them with thermal scanner and enquired whether they had flu-like symptoms.

The police also handed over 750 kg of wheat flour, vegetables and oil to them.

Similarly, the Singanallur police arranged a camp for 120 migrant workers on a school campus.

The police also provided them with essentials. Senior police officials said that such medical check up would be conducted in the limits of other police stations in the city.

