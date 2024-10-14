GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Medical camps to be held across the state considering the monsoons, says T.N. Health Minister

Published - October 14, 2024 06:20 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a 50-bed intensive care unit building at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 14 October 2024.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian speaking after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a 50-bed intensive care unit building at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Monday, 14 October 2024. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

With the arrival of the northeast monsoon, 1,000 special medical camps will be conducted across Tamil Nadu, announced Health Minister Ma. Subramaniam on Monday.

Mr. Subramaniam, along with Tourism Minister R. Rajendran, was in Salem to lay the foundation stone for a new four-storey Intensive Care Unit (ICU) building at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

During the function, Minister Rajendran highlighted that 21 buildings, constructed at primary health centres and sub-health centres in the Edappadi and Attur assembly constituencies, were inaugurated on Monday. These projects were completed at a cost of ₹7.04 crore. He also noted that in the past three years, the health minister had visited Salem district over 15 times, inaugurating various projects.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Subramaniam said the new four-storey ICU building will be built at a cost of ₹23.75 crore, covering 45,500 square feet and providing 50 beds. Although the construction period is set for 15 months, the Public Works Department (PWD) has assured that the building will be completed within a year.

With Tamil Nadu already receiving above-average rainfall this year, the minister said the northeast monsoon is also expected to bring heavier-than-usual rainfall. “A high-level meeting involving all service departments was held to discuss precautionary measures. As part of these efforts, if a fever case is reported in any village, a medical camp will be organised immediately. Beginning Tuesday, 1,000 medical camps will be held across the state, including 20 in Salem district,” Mr. Subramaniam said.

Mr. Subramaniam also mentioned that heavy rainfall is forecast for the next three days. Last year’s precautions helped reduce dengue cases and related deaths, but this year, eight dengue deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu over the last 10 months. For the first time, dengue case details from private hospitals were made public, and he reassured the public that there is no cause for panic.

He further stated that ganja cultivation in Tamil Nadu is non-existent, and the state police have collaborated with neighbouring states to destroy any identified cultivation areas.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MP T.M. Selvaganapathi, MLAs R. Arul and S. Sathasivam, Salem Corporation Mayor A. Ramachandran, and officials from relevant departments also participated in the event.

Published - October 14, 2024 06:20 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.