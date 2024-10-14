Medical camps to be held across the state considering the monsoons, says T.N. Health Minister

With the arrival of the northeast monsoon, 1,000 special medical camps will be conducted across Tamil Nadu, announced Health Minister Ma. Subramaniam on Monday.

Mr. Subramaniam, along with Tourism Minister R. Rajendran, was in Salem to lay the foundation stone for a new four-storey Intensive Care Unit (ICU) building at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

During the function, Minister Rajendran highlighted that 21 buildings, constructed at primary health centres and sub-health centres in the Edappadi and Attur assembly constituencies, were inaugurated on Monday. These projects were completed at a cost of ₹7.04 crore. He also noted that in the past three years, the health minister had visited Salem district over 15 times, inaugurating various projects.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Subramaniam said the new four-storey ICU building will be built at a cost of ₹23.75 crore, covering 45,500 square feet and providing 50 beds. Although the construction period is set for 15 months, the Public Works Department (PWD) has assured that the building will be completed within a year.

With Tamil Nadu already receiving above-average rainfall this year, the minister said the northeast monsoon is also expected to bring heavier-than-usual rainfall. “A high-level meeting involving all service departments was held to discuss precautionary measures. As part of these efforts, if a fever case is reported in any village, a medical camp will be organised immediately. Beginning Tuesday, 1,000 medical camps will be held across the state, including 20 in Salem district,” Mr. Subramaniam said.

Mr. Subramaniam also mentioned that heavy rainfall is forecast for the next three days. Last year’s precautions helped reduce dengue cases and related deaths, but this year, eight dengue deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu over the last 10 months. For the first time, dengue case details from private hospitals were made public, and he reassured the public that there is no cause for panic.

He further stated that ganja cultivation in Tamil Nadu is non-existent, and the state police have collaborated with neighbouring states to destroy any identified cultivation areas.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MP T.M. Selvaganapathi, MLAs R. Arul and S. Sathasivam, Salem Corporation Mayor A. Ramachandran, and officials from relevant departments also participated in the event.