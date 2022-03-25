Medical camps for tribal people in Erode tomorrow

A special medical camp for tribal people will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the MYRADA office at Arapalayam in Hasanur on March 27.

The camp is jointly organised by Selva Charitable Trust, Special Task Force (STR), Sathyamangalam, MYRADA-KVK, Gobichettipalayam, Aditya Hospital, Erode and Erode Arasan Eye Hospital. P. Rajan, Superintendent of Police, STF, will inaugurate the camp and doctors will screen the people in the hill area. J.J. Bharathi, founder, Selva Charitable Trust, said that P. Alagesan, senior scientist and head, ICAR KVK-MYRADA, will preside over the function.

Likewise, another medical camp will be held at Periya Gundri in Kadambur Hills between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. The camp is being jointly organised by Avinashi Inaindha Kaigal and Nilapalli. It will be inaugurated by V. Sasimohan, Superintendent of Police, Erode district. Also, Harekala Hajabba of Mangaluru in Karnataka, who was recently awarded Padma Shri, will be the special guest..