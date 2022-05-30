Medical camp organised for Nanjappa Chatram residents in Coimbatore

The military hospital in Wellington organised a medical camp for the residents of Nanjappa Chatram near Kattery Park in Coonoor as part of the announcement by the military to “adopt” the village on Monday.

“This has been done as a gesture for thanking the village population for providing all possible help during the ill-fated helicopter crash on December 8,” a press release from the Madras Regimental Center (MRC) said, alluding to the chopper crash that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 other military personnel.

“A team of doctors, including a medical officer, nursing officer and paramedical staff from Military Hospital Wellington, rendered medial consultation services to the village. Patients requiring specialist medical consultation were referred to Military Hospital Wellington,” the press release added.