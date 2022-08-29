Medical camp organised at Nanjappa Chatram
The Military Hospital, Wellington, and the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) organised a medical camp at Nanjappa Chatram near Kattery Park on Sunday.
“The monthly medical camp continues as a gesture for thanking the village population for providing all possible help during the ill fated helicopter crash on December 8, 2021, that resulted in the death of the Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat and 13 others,” according to a release.
A team of three doctors including a medical officer, and nursing officer and paramedical staff from the Military Hospital rendered medical consultation services besides delivering lecture on hygienic and sanitation. Patients requiring specialised medical consultation were referred to the Military Hospital, the release said.
