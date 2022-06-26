Medical camp held for women, children at Nanjappa Chatram
As part of the “adoption” of Nanjappa Chatram village near Kattery Park by the Army, a medical camp on the theme of “Mother and Child Health” was organised at the village on Sunday.
A release from the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) said a specialist team of doctors from the military hospital in Wellington conducted the camp. The administrative arrangements and coordination were rendered by Madras Regimental Centre in conjunction with the local administration.
During the medical camp, a lecture on women and child health was delivered by an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist. The effort was to ensure that women from the village could access medical help when necessary. In addition, a painting competition was also conducted at the village and prizes were given to children.
