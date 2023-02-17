ADVERTISEMENT

Medical camp held for inmates of Coimbatore Central Prison

February 17, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The medical camp held at the Coimbatore Central Prison on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Coimbatore Central Prison on Friday organised a medical camp for its inmates. Based on instructions from Amaraesh Pujari, Director-General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, the camp was conducted with the focus of identifying diseases early for their prevention. G. Shanmuga Sundaram, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Prisons, (Coimbatore range), and M. Urmila, Superintendent of the central prison, organised the camp with the support of Senthamizh Trust and AKB Hospital, Pappanaickenpalayam. Doctors Sangeetha and Manoj Prabhakar examined prison inmates.

