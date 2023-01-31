Medical camp for differently-abled students in Coimbatore from February 1 to 28

January 31, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore district administration and the School Education Department will be organising a medical camp for differently-abled students in 15 localities across Coimbatore district from February 1 to 28.

At the camp, counselling, consultation for assistive devices and surgery will be done from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., a release stated.

The beneficiaries can also avail of new National Identity Cards, Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities, and renewal of these cards as well, a release said.

Beneficiaries can attend the camp with documents — four passport-size photographs, Aadhaar card and ration card copy etc.

Speech therapist

According to an official source, the district is yet to be assigned a speech therapist for students at the block level by the School Education Department. Presently, there is a therapist at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and differently-abled persons from across the district avail of counselling and treatment there.