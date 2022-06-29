Medical camp for differently abled persons in Dharmapuri on July 2

A medical camp for the differently abled persons to ascertain the extent of disabilities in order to qualify for various welfare schemes will be held at Paapireddypatti and Kadathur unions on July 2.

A press release from District Collector K. Shanti said that the administration had scheduled the medical camps for the differently abled throughout the district. This would entail providing national identity cards for the disabled; membership with the differently-abled welfare board; registration for unique identity smart cards; provisioning for disability assistance, mobility equipment, free house patta, unemployment assistance, employment registration, skill development training, registration under the Prime Minister’s Employment Guarantee Programme and bank credit among others.

The medical camp will also enable the differently abled to petition for various other benefits under a cross-section of schemes under the Union and the State governments, according to the release.

The diffferently abled persons visiting the camp should bring their identity cards, if they have one. The medical camp in Paapireddipatty and Kadathur will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July2.