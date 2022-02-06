Medical booth inaugurated at Coimbatore Railway Station

The Salem Division of Southern Railway in collaboration with K.G. Hospital on Sunday inaugurated a medical booth to carry out first aid and emergency medical treatment for rail passengers free of cost at the Coimbatore Railway Station.

E. Harikrishnan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Salem Division, inaugurated the booth in the presence of G. Bakthavathsalam, chairman of K.G. Hospital.

Dr. Bakthavathsalam told mediapersons the medical booth would function 24x7 at the railway station with one nurse and one paramedic present round the clock. An ambulance would also be stationed to transport patients to the nearest hospitals for further treatment.

With thousands of passengers arriving at the Coimbatore Railway Station every day, the booth would provide first aid for various ailments “from minor headaches to heart attacks,” he said.

Following the inauguration, Dr. Bakthavathsalam also demonstrated an automated external defibrillator (AED), a device used to revive a person from sudden cardiac arrest, which will be available at the booth.

A spokesperson of K.G. Hospital said works to establish the booth commenced six months ago in collaboration with the railway authorities and this was established as part of the hospital’s corporate social responsibility initiative.