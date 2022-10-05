Medical books released in Salem

A textbook on medicine, written by T.V. Devarajan (second right), Emeritus Professor of Medicine at Aarupadai Veedu Medical College and Hospital, being released by A.S. Ganesan (third right), Chancellor, Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation, in Salem on Wednesday. P.V. Dhanapal (second left), Medical Superintendent, Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, receiving the first copy. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Eight books, including six on medicine, by T.V. Devarajan, emeritus professor of medicine at Aarupadai Veedu Medical College and Hospital, was released in Salem on Wednesday.

The books included an updated second edition of Text Book of Medicine, Clinical Medicine Made Easy, Hand Book on Haematology, Poisoning and Drug Over Dose, Radiology and Clinical Medicine, MCQS in Medicine and two books for public – few tips for healthy life and a booklet on facts of life.

Dr. Devarajan started his career as a faculty at the Madras Medical College, where he taught for 29 years. The first copy of Text Book of Medicine was released by A.S. Ganesan, Chancellor, Vinayaka Mission’s Research Foundation (Deemed University), which was received by P.V. Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.