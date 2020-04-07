Medical assistants seek special pay

Stating that special pay is not given to them and professional tax is deducted by the management, medical assistants at 108 ambulance vehicles wore black badge and performed duty here on Monday.

They said that State government had recently announced one month special pay for medical staff due to COVID-19 outbreak. Though we continue to serve patients round-the-clock, no special pay is announced for us. The GVK EMRI management is refusing to give us the pay and instead had deducted professional tax from our salary last month, they added. They said that their role is also important in saving lives while transporting the victim to the hospital, but added that they are never recognised. They said that in the absence of public transportation, many workers who are coming from remote places face much hardship. “But we demand the special pay”, they said.

They also said that their Privilege Leave money is not paid to them in the past three years and wanted it to be given to them.