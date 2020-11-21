Coimbatore

Medical admission: MLA offers financial assistance to govt. school students

Kavundampalayam MLA V.C. Arukutty on Saturday provided financial assistance to two government school students who got admissions to medical and dental colleges through the 7.5% horizontal reservation.

At an event held at the Government Higher Secondary School in Asokapuram, he issued cheques for ₹2 lakh each to N. Gokulan and M. Jeeva. The two medical aspirants were students of the government schools in Asokapuram and S.S. Kulam respectively, which are located in the Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency. Mr. Arukutty told presspersons that he had also offered to provide any assistance to the two students in the future.

Meanwhile, the Maanila Kongu Peravai announced on Saturday that students from Coimbatore district who had got admissions to medical and dental courses and required any assistance could visit their office on 100 Feet Road in Gandhipuram or contact 99655 77155/98422 05454.

KMDK welcomes move

Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) general secretary E.R. Eswaran welcomed the DMK’s announcement that it would bear the educational expenses of the government students who got seats in medical and dental courses in private colleges through the horizontal reservation.

