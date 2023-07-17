Mediation awareness desk inaugurated in Erode

July 17, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - ERODE

A mediation awareness desk was inaugurated on the premises of Combined Court Building at Sampath Nagar in Erode recently.

At a function organised by the Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Centre, Chennai, and the District Mediation Centre, Erode, the centre was inaugurated by Judges of High Court of Madras, Justice Anita Sumanth and Justice B. Pugalendhi, in the presence of B. Murugesan, Principal District Judge, Erode, and R. Malathi, Sessions Judge, Mahalir Court and chairperson of the Medication and Conciliation Centre, Erode.

A short film on mediation awareness was also released and screened on the occasion. Later, a tripartite meeting and interaction was held at the additional collectorate building in the presence of A.J. Jawad, Senior Trainer of Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Centre, Chennai, and M. Ramachandran, secretary and co-ordinator, District Mediation Centre, Erode. Members of Bar associations from across the district took part.

