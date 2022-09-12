Medians placed on flyover in Erode to prevent accidents

To prevent accidents and ensure smooth vehicle flow, medians were installed on the flyover here on Monday.

The flyover, constructed at ₹58.54 crore and opened for traffic in 2020, connects three arterial roads, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Perundurai Road and E.V.N. Road. In the absence of medians, vehicles overtake other vehicles causing inconvenience to motorists coming in the opposite direction. Hence, it was decided to install medians on the stretch.

Workers installed 80 medians on the flyover that connects Meenatchi Sundaranar Road and Perundurai Road. Since only one-way traffic is permitted on the flyover that connects with E.V.N. Road, no medians were placed on the stretch. The police said instead of concrete medians, steel barricades were placed. “Medians will ensure motorists do not move in opposite directions causing accidents,” they added.