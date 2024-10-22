Median openings restored on Mettur Road in Erode

The district police have reopened the median gaps on Mettur Road following stiff opposition from motorists on Monday.

The 850-metre stretch connects GH Roundabout Junction with Swastik Circle Junction, where the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal is located. This busy thoroughfare remains active around the clock as it links all the arterial roads in the city with Sakthi Road. Also, motorists can take a turn to reach Agilmedu Street, Nachiappa Street, Premier Road and KVK Road, while a turn in the other direction leads to Periyavalasu Naal Road.

With the festival season increasing vehicle flow, the district police on Monday closed two median openings frequently used by motorists travelling from Agilmedu and Nachiappa streets. This closure forced motorists to drive to GH Roundabout Junction and then proceed along Mettur Road to reach Swastik Circle Junction. The abrupt closure of the medians, without prior notice, caused confusion and inconvenience for road users, who criticised the police decision.

As two-wheelers began moving in the wrong direction, congestion on the stretch worsened from the afternoon and escalated in the evening. By Monday night, the police reopened the closed medians, and vehicles resumed using the openings from Tuesday. A traffic policeman explained that the median gaps were closed temporarily due to the sharp increase in vehicle movement. He added that measures would soon be taken to ensure a smoother flow of traffic on the stretch ahead of Deepavali.