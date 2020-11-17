Median opening on highway poses threat to road users

Barricades placed at the median opening on Karur Bypass Road at Manickavasagar Colony in Erode on Tuesday.

ERODE

17 November 2020 23:44 IST

An improper opening along the median on Karur Bypass Road (State Highway 190) at Manickavasagar Colony, near Solar, is posing a threat to road users.

In 2017, the three-km stretch from Poondurai Road to Manickavasagar Colony was converted into four lanes at ₹ 6 crore and median was placed on the stretch. The State Highways Department removed concrete blocks at many places to facilitate motorists to enter petrol bunk and commercial establishments. Later, the openings were closed.

Last week, three concrete blocks were removed to enable cars and two-wheelers to pass through it to reach the Colony. Two barricades were placed to caution the road users. However, the opening, which is about 100 metre from the Solar Roundabout, caused inconvenience to road users and also posed a threat to them. “The opening is very dangerous at the narrow stretch leading to accidents,” said R. Ravikumar of Sanarmedu. He said opening the median for a few residents was very risky as the roundabout was located very close to the Colony.

“There are no street lights at the spot and opening the median for the convenience of a few persons is illegal,” said another road user from Solar who wanted the barricades replaced with concrete blocks.