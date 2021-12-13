Medha Patkar inaugurates Jeevanandam Foundation

Social activist Medha Patkar at the inauguration of Jeevanandham Foundation in Erode on Sunday.

Erode

13 December 2021 00:23 IST

Social activist and national convener of National Alliance of People’s Movement Medha Patkar inaugurated the Dr.Jeevanandam Foundation here on Sunday and said that he was a rare kind of revolutionary activist.

Ms.Patkar said the Communist leader was committed to various social causes and had full faith in Periyar and Mahatma Gandhi. Jeevanandam linked them both, she said. Jeevanandam had deep interest in environmental issues and spoke in favour of indigenous people and Adivasis.

Ms.Patkar said that she hoped the Foundation would work towards the social-political-economical transformation that this country really needed to move forward. She said that Jeevanandam would have been really happy with the victory of farmers’ protest (against the contentious farm laws) and he would have reached Delhi to congratulate them. Former High Court Justice K.Chandru and various other social workers took part in the event.

