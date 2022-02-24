Mechanics Cup cricket tournament to be held in Coimbatore

The semi-finals and finals of the Mechanics Cup cricket tournament, sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited's SERVO and powered by The Hindu, will be held here on February 26 and 27 respectively.

A release said the cricket matches would be held at the PSG Institute of Management in Peelamedu. Played with tennis ball instead of hard ball, this tournament had been organised for automobile mechanics dealing with two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and the heavy duty vehicles to provide relief from workplace stress. The top two teams of the tournament would be awarded trophies and cash prizes worth over ₹1 lakh, the release said.

The mechanics, who qualified in the selection trial held at The Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science, would play in this tournament. “Mechanics from Coimbatore and neighbouring districts will take part in the tennis ball cricket tournament, which is a great respite for them as they physically toil in jobs every day. Year on year, the response to the Mechanics Cup is growing and we keep adding more mechanics as part of the tournament,” said Ramesh Menon, Chief General Manager (Lubes) at Indian Oil Corporation Limited.