Meat stalls to function during weekdays in Ooty

The Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya, said that meat shops will start functioning across the district during weekdays. However, the shops will be closed on Saturday and Sunday to prevent overcrowding, she said.

The Collector made the announcement on Tuesday after meat stalls across Udhagamandalam town were ordered to be closed due to overcrowding since the weekend when hundreds of people queued up to purchase meat during the Easter weekend, leading the district administration to order the shops to close as a preventative measure against the spread of COVID-19.

It has been announced that a mechanism is being worked out whereby people living in Udhagamandalam municipality limits can call suppliers, who will home deliver meat to local residents.

Ms. Divya also appealed to residents to not crowd at shops and market areas to purchase supplies, adding that there were enough commodities, including medicines in the stores and that there was no need for panic buying after the announcement of the extension of the lockdown. She also said that it was mandatory for people stepping out of their homes to wear masks and appealed to elderly citizens to not venture out unnecessarily.