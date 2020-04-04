Meat stalls not allowed on narrow alleys

Coimbatore Corporation has banned the functioning of meat stalls on narrow alleys and laid more restrictions to be followed during the lockdown period.

In a release, the civic body said it had banned the dangling of meat in front of the shops and cutting of pieces in customers’ presence. The meat stall owners should keep ready cut and parcelled meat to be given to customers soon of their arrival. This was to ensure that no customer spent more than 30 seconds in front of meat shops.

In the release the Corporation had asked meat stall owners to post a person with whistle outside their shops to regulate customers to maintain personal distancing norms.

As for regulating the crowd on Sunday, the civic body had said to the extent possible, meat stall owners should take orders over phone and deliver at doorstep. If the Corporation officials were to find meat stalls crowded and owners not regulating them on Sunday, they would immediately seal the stalls the release added.