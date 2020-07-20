Meat stalls, mobile phone shops sealed in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore Corporation on Monday sealed more than 20 shops and demolished portions of four of these that were encroachments.

A COVID-19 flying squad led by Assistant Town Planning Officer K. Sathiya sealed and demolished the shops in P.N. Pudur and Marudhamalai in the presence of Executive Engineer in-charge, West Zone, K. Saravanakumar, said sources.

While sealing the shops, which sold fish or meat, the squad also learnt that the owners of a few of these had not obtained the mandatory D&O License from the Corporation.

The Corporation also sealed two mobile phone shops at Gandhipuram for not adhering to physical distancing norms to prevent COVID-19.