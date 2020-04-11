Meat shops to be shut down

Meat shops in the district will not function from Monday, Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani told presspersons here on Saturday.

The meat shops will be closed till further orders.

In an effort to help the public get the essential commodities during the lockdown period, grocery and vegetable shops are open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Only one member of a family should go out the buy essential items such as vegetables, grocery, or medicine.

At the shops, personal distancing should be maintained. Traders should not sell the essential commodities at higher prices. If they do so, action will be taken against them. If the public face any problem in purchasing the essentials, they can approach the district administration, he said.

Action will be taken against those who violate the lockdown and come out.

The Corona relief fund announced by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has been disbursed to 93 % of the PDS card holders and the distribution continues. So far, 546 people in the district have been tested for COVID-19 and 97 have tested positive. Results are awaited for 22 more. Further, people in 97,000 houses in Coimbatore city, Mettupalayam, Annur, Pollachi, and Anamalai areas have been screened by 700 health workers, the Collector said.