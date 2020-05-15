Meat sellers want slaughterhouse renovation expedited

Meat has been hard to come by for residents of Coonoor since the nationwide lockdown, primarily due to the slaughterhouse in Coonoor being closed for over 40 days.

“The main reason for meat not being available is because the slaughterhouse has been closed down for renovation so that there was better sanitation and cleanliness at the facility,” said M. Padmanapan, a former ward councillor in Coonoor.

“The lockdown has severely impact the livelihoods of merchants in the market, especially meat sellers. It should be a matter of priority for the municipality to get the slaughterhouse ready and functional as soon as possible,” he said.

Meat sellers at the market have called on the municipality to expedite work on the facility, as only after the slaughterhouse becomes functional certain types of meat would be allowed to be sold in the market, they said.

Merchants in the Coonoor Municipal Market also met the Coonoor Municipal Commissioner on Thursday to voice their protest against the municipality officials who initiated action against a few merchants who had opened their shops in order to clean them on Thursday. The merchants said that as the shops had been closed for extended periods of time, their wares were being destroyed by mice and other factors. After discussions, officials allowed the merchants to open their stalls once a week for cleaning and maintenance. Municipality officials said that discussions would be held with merchants and a decision would be taken on how the Coonoor Municipal Market would be reopened safely. They also said that the slaughterhouse renovation work would resume soon.