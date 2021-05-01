Meat, fish and chicken shops closed

Coimbatore

01 May 2021 23:52 IST

Meat, fish and chicken shops remained shut in the city on Saturday following the State government’s revised COVID-19 restriction.

The government had earlier said that all such shops should remain shut on Sundays as it announced complete lockdown. On Saturday after the announcement, there was heavy rush at chicken, fish and meat stalls.

To prevent overcrowding, the State government said the shops would remain shut on Saturdays as well. In keeping with the order, the Coimbatore Corporation ensured that all meat, chicken and fish stalls remained shut.

The wholesale and retail fish markets in Ukkadam were shut and so were all chicken and meat shops, said Corporation sources.

The Corporation officials also they also ensured that large format shops spread over 3,000 sq.ft. were shut.