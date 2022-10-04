Measures to reduce negative human–elephant interactions in Valparai plateau discussed

The meeting was organised by the Nature Conservation Foundation and the Anamalai Tiger Reserve

With the annual elephant migration season begun, various stakeholders on October 3 discussed measures to reduce negative interactions between humans and elephants in the ecologically important Valparai plateau.

The Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF) and the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) jointly organised the meeting at the Advanced Wildlife Management Training Centre, Attakatti.

As per statistics maintained by the NCF, more than 100 incidents of elephants damaging properties such as houses and shops were reported in the Valparai region in the past one year.

Experts from the NCF, namely T.R. Shankar Raman, Ganesh Raghunathan and Srinivasan Kasinathan, explained the stakeholders comprising representatives from nearly 10 tea estates, forest range officers from three forest ranges of Pollachi division of ATR, officials from the Revenue, police departments, Valparai Municipality and the media on the importance of the ecosystem in Valparai. They highlighted that spread of invasive species, degradation of swamps and land use changes were affecting migration patterns of elephants, leading to conflicts.

As rations shops are frequently damaged by elephants for rice and other rations, the stakeholders discussed possible alternatives. Options such as shifting stocks to secure warehouses at the end of the day and shifting rations shops to places that are away from residential areas were suggested. Introducing mobile ration shops was another suggestion which ATR Deputy Director (Pollachi Division) K. Bhargava Teja promised to take to the attention of authorities including the District Collector.

Issues related to the disposal of garbage were also discussed at the meeting. Valparai Municipality chairperson Alagu Sundaravalli said that the civic body would take measures to improve collection and proper disposal of garbage.

The meeting resolved to create a strong network of the stakeholders for better communication and mitigation plans.