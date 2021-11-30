Measures to combat zoonotic diseases discussed

Krishnagiri

30 November 2021 23:19 IST

A consultative meeting on zoonotic diseases was held here at the Collectorate on Tuesday.

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy presided over the meeting to take stock of coordinated action vis-à-vis various zoonotic diseases, including dengue, chikungunya, and other water borne diseases resulting from the extended monsoons.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector called for concerted action against dengue, chikungunya, malaria, scrub typhus (caused by larval mites), leptospirosis; water borne diseases such as typhoid, jaundice, dysentery, and other zoonotic diseases.

As a step in that direction, every alternate Thursday, all departments shall plan a coordinated sanitation programme in areas reporting any of the above infections and diseases. The sanitation mission shall be coordinated with all related department and disinfection activities including fumigation, chlorination of water among other interventions shall be carried out. The Collector also directed officials to ensure clean water supply to residents to prevent water borne diseases.